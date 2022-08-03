Three men charged with GBH and harassment after car driven into couple's Yorkshire holiday lodge

Three men appeared in court this morning facing charges in connection with an incident where a vehicle was driven into a lodge at a caravan site in East Yorkshire.

Humberside Police said: "Michael Ness, 25, of Stanbridge Avenue, Hull, was charged with conspiracy to commit GBH, ABH and harassment.

"Shane Wynn, 45, of Beverley Road, Hull, was charged with conspiracy to commit GBH, GBH, dangerous drive and criminal damage.

"Cameron Wynne, 19, of Tower House Lane, Hull, has been charged with conspiracy to commit GBH.

"All three were remanded in custody to appeared at Hull Magistrates Court this morning.

"We were called shortly after 5.40am on Sunday 31 July with reports that a woman and a man had suffered serious injuries after a vehicle had collided with the lodge that they were in."

Humberside Police did not confirm which caravan park the incident took place at.