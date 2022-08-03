Three men charged with GBH and harassment after car driven into couple's Yorkshire holiday lodge

Humberside Police said: "Michael Ness, 25, of Stanbridge Avenue, Hull, was charged with conspiracy to commit GBH, ABH and harassment.

"Shane Wynn, 45, of Beverley Road, Hull, was charged with conspiracy to commit GBH, GBH, dangerous drive and criminal damage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Cameron Wynne, 19, of Tower House Lane, Hull, has been charged with conspiracy to commit GBH.

Police

"All three were remanded in custody to appeared at Hull Magistrates Court this morning.

"We were called shortly after 5.40am on Sunday 31 July with reports that a woman and a man had suffered serious injuries after a vehicle had collided with the lodge that they were in."