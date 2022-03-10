Three men from Doncaster convicted of poaching after deer found mauled to death in field

The deer was found mauled to death Picture: Humberside Police

Matthew Vann (26) of The Boulevard, Edenthorpe, Ellie Scorer (21) of Tennyson Road, Bentley, and Lewis Hill (21) of Bentley Road, Bentley, appeared at Bridlington Magistrates Court on Monday.

All three were found guilty of hunting wild mammals with dogs and killing deer at night, while Vann was also found guilty of criminal damage and off-road driving.

Police received reports of a vehicle driving through a farmer’s field and the sound of an animal being attacked by dogs on 21 December 2020.

When they arrived they intercepted a Subaru Forester. Vann, Scorer and Hill were found inside, with four lurcher-type dogs and a number of high-powered lamps.

The SUV had caused extensive damage to the crops – and the body of a dead deer was discovered.

Special Chief Inspector O’Neill, leading the investigation, said: “Night-time poaching is not a harmless, victimless crime and it is something we will take seriously.

“Having a 4x4 vehicle tearing through a field is frightening for nearby residents who have no idea what the occupants’ intentions are.

"In this instance, a deer suffered a cruel and painful death having been mauled by large dogs and damage was caused to the farmer’s crop by the soil being compacted by the tyres and essentially making it unsuitable for crop to grow.

“I am pleased to see that the judge has recognised the impact wildlife crime has on our area. I hope this will deter people from coming into our area and that they are aware we will use all tools available to us to secure a conviction.

“I would like to thank the Country Watch members around Swinefleet and the Isle of Axholme for being vigilant and often giving their time up to report suspicious activity to us. This is an excellent example of teamwork.”