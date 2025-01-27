Three men from Yorkshire charged after £120 million cryptocurrency investigation
Police said Oladele Olojede, Elena Akintolu-Lopato and Opeoluwa Olojede will appear in court later this week and next week.
Officers said: “Three people are due to appear in court charged with money laundering offences in connection to an investigation involving an estimated £120 million worth of cryptocurrency.”
A spokesman said the trio are charged with acquiring, using or possessing criminal property between January 2021 and October 2023.
Oladele Olojede, 37, and Akintolu-Lopato, 43, both of Dragon Close, Seacroft, Leeds, are due to appear before magistrates in Leeds on Friday.
Opeoluwa Olojede, 38, of Queen Mary Road, Sheffield, is due to appear before the same court on February 5.
The charges follow an investigation by the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Cyber Crime Unit, which is part of the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit (YHROCU).