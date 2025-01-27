Three men from Yorkshire charged after £120 million cryptocurrency investigation

Three people have been charged with money laundering offences after an investigation involving £120 million of cryptocurrency.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said Oladele Olojede, Elena Akintolu-Lopato and Opeoluwa Olojede will appear in court later this week and next week.

Officers said: “Three people are due to appear in court charged with money laundering offences in connection to an investigation involving an estimated £120 million worth of cryptocurrency.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman said the trio are charged with acquiring, using or possessing criminal property between January 2021 and October 2023.

Police said Oladele Olojede, Elena Akintolu-Lopato and Opeoluwa Olojede will appear in court later this week and next week.

Oladele Olojede, 37, and Akintolu-Lopato, 43, both of Dragon Close, Seacroft, Leeds, are due to appear before magistrates in Leeds on Friday.

Opeoluwa Olojede, 38, of Queen Mary Road, Sheffield, is due to appear before the same court on February 5.