Three men from Yorkshire charged after £120 million cryptocurrency investigation

By Dave Higgens, PA
Published 27th Jan 2025, 15:00 BST
Three people have been charged with money laundering offences after an investigation involving £120 million of cryptocurrency.

Police said Oladele Olojede, Elena Akintolu-Lopato and Opeoluwa Olojede will appear in court later this week and next week.

Officers said: “Three people are due to appear in court charged with money laundering offences in connection to an investigation involving an estimated £120 million worth of cryptocurrency.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman said the trio are charged with acquiring, using or possessing criminal property between January 2021 and October 2023.

Police said Oladele Olojede, Elena Akintolu-Lopato and Opeoluwa Olojede will appear in court later this week and next week.Police said Oladele Olojede, Elena Akintolu-Lopato and Opeoluwa Olojede will appear in court later this week and next week.
Police said Oladele Olojede, Elena Akintolu-Lopato and Opeoluwa Olojede will appear in court later this week and next week.

Oladele Olojede, 37, and Akintolu-Lopato, 43, both of Dragon Close, Seacroft, Leeds, are due to appear before magistrates in Leeds on Friday.

Opeoluwa Olojede, 38, of Queen Mary Road, Sheffield, is due to appear before the same court on February 5.

The charges follow an investigation by the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Cyber Crime Unit, which is part of the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit (YHROCU).

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice