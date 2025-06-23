Three men jailed after more than £72,000 of drugs found in Yorkshire property
Officers from the Bradford East Neighbourhood Policing executed a drugs warrant in May 2024 on Hill Side Road and Hill Side Terrace after receiving community-led intelligence about drug supply in the Bowling and Barkerend area.
Three men – Syed Miah, 49, Mohammed Khan, 46, and Zaffar Shafi, 57 – were arrested and charged with a number of offences including Possession with intent to Supply Class A drugs after large amounts of heroin, crack cocaine and cocaine worth up to £72,510 was found in the property.
On June 16 at Bradford Crown Court the men were given sentences of 3 years and seven months, five years and seven months and seven years respectively.
PC Georgia Stafford of Bradford East Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “This is a fantastic result for the Bradford East area. We know that drug dealing and organised crime has a devastating impact on communities in our area.
“I would like to thank the community for providing us with intelligence into the supply of drugs, which has enabled these arrests and subsequent convictions.
“We would continue to encourage the community to continue to contact ourselves via 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers with intelligence so further criminals can be brought to justice.”