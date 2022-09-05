Three men run into Buzz Bingo ‘being chased by men with guns’ as armed police deployed

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from West Yorkshire Police said are aware of posts circulating on social media saying that men armed with weapons walked into Buzz Bingo on Tong Street in Bradford.

It is understood that three men ran into the venue at around 7.35pm on Sunday saying that they were being chased by men armed with a gun.

Armed Response Units immediately deployed and made a search of the area.

No one was found with a weapon or any evidence of a firearms discharge, police confirmed.

Officers found a vehicle that had been damaged by what appeared to be a brick.

A scene is in place on Tong Street whilst forensic examinations take place.

Chief Inspector Bash Anwar of Bradford District Police said: “This has undoubtedly caused concern amongst the community this evening.

“There is currently no evidence to suggest any firearms were used.

“We are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish exactly what happened and find the people responsible.

“Local Neighbourhood Policing teams have stepped up patrols in the Holme Wood area to provide reassurance.

“I would like to appeal to anyone who has information about what happened or anyone who was at Buzz Bingo who may have seen anything suspicious to come forward.”

Information can be given via 101 or the LiveChat Options at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting log 1574 of 4 September