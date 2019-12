Have your say

Three men are in hospital after being stabbed during an 'aggravated' burglary.

The incident took place at a house on Welland Crescent in Elsecar, near Barnsley, overnight.

Three men were taken to hospital with knife wounds, but their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed they have arrested three men, aged, 31, 20 and 18, on suspicion of aggravated burglary, and a fourth, aged 27, for assault.