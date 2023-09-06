Three men suffer burns after scrap metal explosion at Yorkshire furnace
The three men, who were working at Weir Minerals Europe Limited on Halifax Road in Todmorden, had been melting a large amount of steel before an explosion took place in the furnace. It had most likely been caused by water entering the furnace while the workers were adding in the scrap metal, the Health and Safety Execuitve (HSE) said.
They were left with burns to their faces, heads and backs following the incident on February 25, 2020. Nearby equipment was also damaged in the explosion.
The resulting HSE investigation found the firm was aware of the risk associated with wet scrap metal being added to the furnace, however protection from rain that was in place at the time of the incident was not adequately implemented and maintained.
The company, which is based in Halifax Road, Todmorden, pleaded guilty to breaching Section 2 (1) of the Health & Safety at Work etc Act 1974 and was fined £200,000 and ordered to pay £6,095 in costs at Bradford and Keighley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (Sep 5).
HSE inspector Jackie Ferguson commented: “This was a serious incident that could so easily have been avoided. Companies should be aware that HSE will not hesitate to take appropriate enforcement action against those that fall below the required standards.” The prosecution was supported by HSE enforcement lawyer Matt Reynolds.