Three people arrested in murder investigation as man who died in car park fight named
Officers from South Yorkshire Police were called at 12.18am on Tuesday June 18 following reports of an altercation involving a group of men in a car park in Drummond Street.
Upon arrival of emergency services, a 38-year-old man was found injured following a serious assault.
He was taken to hospital but was later pronounced dead, police said.
The victim of the alleged attack has now been named as Lee Davies, from Rotherham.
Three men, aged 37, 26 and 45 were arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.
A 36-year-old woman who was also arrested has since been released.
Two scenes are currently in place in Drummond Street and Eastwood Park.
Detective Chief Inspector Ben Wood, who is the Senior Investigating Officer for this case, said: “We would like to reassure the local community following yesterday’s distressing news. You are likely to see an increased police presence in the area and I would encourage anyone with any concerns to speak to our officers.
“We have two cordons in place in Rotherham and enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances behind Lee’s death.
"If you have any information that could help us with our enquiries, relevant footage or if you witnessed this incident, then please do get in touch as it could prove to be invaluable to our investigation.
"If you have information for our investigation team, please get in touch via our Major Incident Public Portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY24C03-PO1.
“You can also contact us on 101, quoting incident number 18 of 18 June 2024.
“Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know to Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.”