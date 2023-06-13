All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Lloyds Pharmacy to close all 237 branches inside supermarkers today
3 people dead in ‘major incident’ man arrested on suspicion of murder
Major incident’ unfolding in UK city with multiple roads closed
Hollywood star dead following motorbike crash
Sky News host breaks down live on air after discussing cancer battle
Siblings killed in suspected double murder named by police

Three people found dead in Nottingham in “horrific and tragic incident” as man arrested for murder

Three people have been found dead in Nottingham in what police described as an “horrific and tragic incident”.
By Matthew Cooper, PA
Published 13th Jun 2023, 09:52 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 09:52 BST

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after two people were found dead in the street in Ilkeston Road just after 4am on Tuesday.

A third man was found dead in Magdala Road, Nottinghamshire Police said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Another three people are in hospital after someone tried to run them over in a van in Milton Street, in what police believe is a connected incident.

Most Popular
Police officers in Nottingham city centre, as police have put in place multiple road closures in Nottingham as officers deal with an ongoing serious incident. The Nottingham Express Transit (NET) tram network said it has suspended all services due to "major police incidents around the city and suburbs". Jacob King/PA WirePolice officers in Nottingham city centre, as police have put in place multiple road closures in Nottingham as officers deal with an ongoing serious incident. The Nottingham Express Transit (NET) tram network said it has suspended all services due to "major police incidents around the city and suburbs". Jacob King/PA Wire
Police officers in Nottingham city centre, as police have put in place multiple road closures in Nottingham as officers deal with an ongoing serious incident. The Nottingham Express Transit (NET) tram network said it has suspended all services due to "major police incidents around the city and suburbs". Jacob King/PA Wire

In a statement, Nottinghamshire Police said: A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after three people were killed in the city.

“Police were called to Ilkeston Road just after 4am where two people were found dead in the street.

“Officers were then called to another incident in Milton Street where a van had attempted to run over three people. They are currently being treated in hospital.

“A man has also been found dead in Magdala Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Police have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of murder and he remains in police custody.”

Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: “This is an horrific and tragic incident which has claimed the lives of three people.

“We believe these three incidents are all linked and we have a man in custody.

“This investigation is at its early stages and a team of detectives is working to establish exactly what has happened.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We ask the public to be patient while inquiries continue. At this time, a number of roads in the city will remain closed as this investigation progresses.”

31-year-old man on suspicion of murder and he remains in police custody.”