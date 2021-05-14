Three people from Yorkshire charged with possessing 3D printed firearm parts for suspected terrorism

The two men and a woman will appear in court in London later on Friday charged with terror offences along with another man, police said.

All four were arrested on May 1 at addresses in West Yorkshire, North Wales and Wiltshire.

Counter Terrorism Policing North East said three of the four people charged face an allegation that “they possessed an article, namely components of a 3D printed firearm, in circumstances which give rise to a reasonable suspicion that their possession was for a purpose connected with the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism”.

Daniel Wright, 29, of Whinfield Avenue, Keighley, West Yorkshire, is charged with offences of disseminating a publication that encourages terrorism, possessing articles connected with an act of terrorism, and possessing a document or record likely to be useful to a person committing an act of terrorism.

He is also accused of possessing a firearm and manufacturing a firearm.

Liam Hall, 30, of Hill Top Walk, Keighley, West Yorkshire, is charged with possessing articles connected with an act of terrorism as well as possessing and manufacturing a firearm.

Stacey Salmon, 28, of Hill Top Walk, Keighley, West Yorkshire, is charged with possessing articles connected with an act of terrorism and possessing a firearm.

Samuel Whibley, 28, of Derwen Deg, Menai Bridge, Anglesey, is charged with the encouragement of terrorism and disseminating a terrorist publication that encourages terrorism.

Wright, Hall, Salmon and Whibley are all due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court via video-link on Friday morning, Counter Terrorism Policing North East said.

A 16-year-old male from Swindon, who was arrested as part of the same operation, was released from custody without charge a week ago, a spokesman confirmed.

Detective Chief Superintendent Martin Snowden, head of Counter Terrorism Policing North East, said: “We understand these arrests and police activity have caused considerable concern within our communities, in particular the impact of speculation around them and the ongoing inquiries across social media.

“Public safety remains our number one priority at all times. An extensive and thorough investigation has led to these four individuals being put before courts.