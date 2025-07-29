Three people suffered life-altering injuries in a crash, South Yorkshire Police said.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The force is appealing for witnesses and dashcam or CCTV footage following the serious crash on Askern Road in Doncaster.

Officers were called by the ambulance service at 9.07pm on Thursday June 26 to reports of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles at Askern Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is reported that a grey BMW 3 Series and a silver Ford Kuga were involved in a crash.

Three people suffer life-altering injuries after serious crash in Yorkshire Photo Neil Cross

Three men, aged 21, 27, and 62 were taken to hospital with serious injuries which are believed to be life-altering.

An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital with minor injuries, police said.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “We are urging anyone who witnessed this collision or anyone with relevant information or dashcam or CCTV footage to please contact us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You can call us on 101, quoting incident number 1026 of 26 June 2025 or report information to us online here: https://orlo.uk/50bns

“You can also submit footage to our officers via this portal: https://orlo.uk/hOIqu