Three people suffer life-altering injuries after serious crash in Yorkshire

By Daniel Sheridan
Published 29th Jul 2025, 13:08 BST
Three people suffered life-altering injuries in a crash, South Yorkshire Police said.

The force is appealing for witnesses and dashcam or CCTV footage following the serious crash on Askern Road in Doncaster.

Officers were called by the ambulance service at 9.07pm on Thursday June 26 to reports of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles at Askern Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is reported that a grey BMW 3 Series and a silver Ford Kuga were involved in a crash.

Three people suffer life-altering injuries after serious crash in Yorkshire  Photo Neil Crossplaceholder image
Three people suffer life-altering injuries after serious crash in Yorkshire  Photo Neil Cross

Three men, aged 21, 27, and 62 were taken to hospital with serious injuries which are believed to be life-altering.

An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital with minor injuries, police said.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “We are urging anyone who witnessed this collision or anyone with relevant information or dashcam or CCTV footage to please contact us.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“You can call us on 101, quoting incident number 1026 of 26 June 2025 or report information to us online here: https://orlo.uk/50bns

“You can also submit footage to our officers via this portal: https://orlo.uk/hOIqu

“If you wish to report information anonymously, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice