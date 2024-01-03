Three rare classic Minis were among items stolen by thieves during a raid on a warehouse in Yorkshire.

The three cars, alongside a number of rare Mini parts and 20 sets of wheels, were stolen from a warehouse in Norton, South Yorkshire, on the morning of December 20. The total cost of the missing items is around £120,000.

The break in was discovered by classic Mini collector and business owner, Samuel Davies, owner of competition platform UKMinis, which gives people the opportunity to win a classic Mini every week.

Mr Davies was going to the warehouse to organise a photoshoot for his latest classic Mini when he discovered the three vintage cars had been stolen, alongside the spare parts.

The stolen 1983 Austin Mini

The three stolen Minis are a nardo grey 1976 Mini pick-up truck (registration LCT 764P); an island blue restored 1983 Austin Mini (registration A837 YUX); and a smoke grey 1972 Rover Mini (registration BVM 335K) converted by Mini specialist Z Cars into a bespoke road racing Mini with a Honda Civic Type R engine and rear-wheel-drive.

Mr Davies has shared an appeal for information on his business’s social media accounts, which have more than 100,000 followers, but has yet there are no leads on the whereabouts of the vehicles.

He said: “I am in total shock that someone would do this just before Christmas to a small business owner like myself. We work incredibly hard at UKMinis to purchase the best Minis we can find and restore each one to better than new condition before we give our customers the chance to win these iconic classic Minis every week.

"To lose a sum of money this large will be totally devasting. We call on anyone that sees any of the Minis or has any information to contact myself or the police immediately.”

The stolen 1972 Rover Mini (Pic: © Stevie Campbell)

A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “We are investigating reports of a burglary at a property in Cliff Hill Road, Doncaster. We were called on the morning of December 20, 2023 to reports of quantities of diesel being stolen from a yard.

“It was later discovered that four vehicles had been stolen from a nearby building, with another vehicle found damaged. Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information can contact us on 101 quoting investigation number 14/221800/23."