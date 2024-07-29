Three teenagers arrested after boy, 15, dies after being found on Trans Pennine Trail at Sprotbrough
The boy was found unwell on a section of the Trans Pennine Trail, between Sprotbrough and Warmsworth, at 7.47pm on Saturday, July 27.
He was taken to hospital but died in the early hours of Sunday morning.
We are appealing for information following the death of a teenager in Doncaster.
Two 17-year-old boys and a 15-year-old girl have been arrested on suspicion of drugs related offences, a South Yorkshire Police (SYP) spokesperson said.
They remain in custody.
The SYP spokesperson said: “We are aware there has been speculation on social media about the circumstances surrounding this incident and we would urge people to be mindful of our investigation and not to speculate on details of this incident.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or via 101 quoting incident number 1020 of 27 July 2024.