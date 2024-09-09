Three teenagers including two 14-year-olds have been arrested after a crash in Yorkshire.

Humberside Police received a call that a Citroën Picasso had been taken from property on Springfield Way in Anlaby.

Whilst patrolling the area eagle eyed officers spotted the stolen vehicle on Wawne Road, Hull at around 10.30pm.

The driver of the car is reported to have failed to stop and upon approaching Holwell Road collided with a lamppost.

The occupants are believed to have fled the car before being arrested by officers following a short foot pursuit.

Three people arrested include a 14-year-old teenage boy who was arrested on suspicion of theft of motor vehicle, dangerous driving, failing to stop and driving without insurance.

A second 14-year-old teenage boy was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop and burglary.

A 17-year-old teenage boy was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: “They remain in our custody whilst our enquiries continue.