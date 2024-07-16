Thug who streamed himself stabbing labourer on Facebook Live jailed for two years

A vicious thug who streamed himself stabbing a labourer doing work at his house before spitting on a police officer has been jailed for two years.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police were alerted to a Facebook Live stream which showed a man being stabbed shortly after 7pm on December 19, 2023. Officers identified the man doing the streaming as Liam Robinson, who lived in the Moorends area of Doncaster, and were on the scene withing 15 minutes.

The stream showed a labourer who was doing work at Robinson’s house being stabbed, while Robinson then threatened to stab him in the face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When they arrived at Robinson’s home they found drops of blood in an area matching that seen on the stream, and he was arrested on suspicion of GBH, taken into custody and later taken to hospital. On his way to hospital, he spat on a police officer who was escorting him.

Liam Robinson has been jailed for two years

The 31-year-old, of Kirkhouse Green Road, attacked his victim with the knife before starting the stream and then continued his assault.

The victim of his attack was spoken to the following day, and told police he was attacked while completing a labouring job at Robinson’s home.

Robinson pleaded guilty to wounding or inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent and assault by beating of an emergency worker. He was jailed for two years at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday (10 July) after also being sentenced in relation to driving a motor vehicle dangerously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Constable Jack Goodall, who was the officer in charge of this case, said: "This was effectively a crime in action with an outstanding victim and a dangerous individual at large. After receiving the report from a member of the public, officers had to mobilise quickly to identify and track down Robinson so we could bring him into custody and prevent any further harm.

"Robinson subjected his victim to a brutal assault which he then live-streamed to people through his Facebook account. This was a cruel and humiliating act which only served to add to the physical punishment he inflicted on the victim.

"Robinson also showed further despicable behaviour by attacking a custody officer who was escorting him to hospital so he could receive treatment. Doncaster's Reactive CID team worked hard to piece together the evidence needed in order to secure a conviction and I am pleased he has been given a custodial sentence.