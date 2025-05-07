Thugs jailed after man doused in petrol and set on fire in his own home

Two thugs have been jailed after a man was doused in petrol and set on fire as he lay on the sofa in his own home.

The victim was squirted with petrol and set alight before his attackers fled, leaving him to call the police as he was screaming in pain while on fire.

North Yorkshire Police received the call from the man in the early hours of April 19 last year saying he had been set on fire at his home in the Fossgate area of York.

Police and paramedics raced to the scene and the man was taken to Leeds General Infirmary for treatment for burns and blistering.

Detectives launched a hunt for the attackers and believe petrol was squirted onto the man as an accelerant as low level residue of petrol was found at the scene.

The investigation led them to Joshua Anthony Strickland, 29, of no fixed address and Robinson Peter Fitch Binks, 27, of Clarence Street, York, and they were arrested a few days later as they were driving in York..

Both men were found guilty of grievous bodily harm by a jury at York Crown Court, and were sentenced at the same court on Tuesday (May 6).

Strickland was also found guilty of witness intimidation and pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon and criminal damage after he attacked a vehicle belonging to a member of the victim’s family and made threats to harm him and the rest of his family.

Joshua Anthony Strickland and Robinson Peter Fitch Binks | NYP

He was also charged and convicted of assaulting a police officer after becoming aggressive while in police custody and kicking an officer in the face.

He was jailed fo 14 years, while Binks was jailed for 12 years.

Detective Sergeant Michele Fawcett of North Yorkshire Police’s Major Investigation Team, said: “This was a particularly shocking incident and could have been catastrophic for the victim.

“While it is rare for this type of crime in York and North Yorkshire, nonetheless it has caused considerable alarm and concern among the local community who I would like to thank for their cooperation, patience and understanding while we investigated the incident.