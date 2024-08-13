Thugs who attacked Yorkshire teen and dragged his naked body down street have been jailed

A group of thugs who viciously beat a Yorkshire teenager to death and dragged his naked body down the street have been jailed for a total of 81 years.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jozeffi Jeffers, 28, Philip Bryant, 33, and Emile Riggon, 23, were jailed for the murder of Emmanuel Nyabako,19, who was stabbed 17 times in Leeds. CCTV footage showed Emmanuel and a 15-year-old being chased on an e-bike by a Skoda Octavia and a Seat Leon in the city on August 26 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the chase, two shots had been fired towards the cars from the bike and Emmanuel - who had been seen holding a machete - fled on foot.

The 15-year-old managed to escape and hide in a garden but Emmanuel was cornered by the group in the grounds of an apartment building and attacked. Shortly after 2am, police then received calls reporting four males wearing balaclavas attacking a man with a large knife and other blades and sticks.

Emmanuel Nyabako was murdered on a Leeds street as part of a gangland dispute. Credit: WYP / National World

When cops arrived on the scene, they found Emmanuel naked apart from a snood around his neck. He had been dragged down the street, Leeds Crown Court heard. He was rushed to hospital by ambulance for emergency treatment but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A post-mortem examination show Emmanuel died as a result of catastrophic bleeding caused by a knife wound to his heart. A couple of blank-firing handguns that had been converted to fire adapted ammunition were recovered by officers during searches of the scene.

Emmanuel is believed to have one of the handguns in his possession during the chase and the other was found where the 15-year-old was found. He was later convicted of firearms offences.

Detectives discovered the Skoda was being used by Jeffers and evidence also linked Bryant to the Seat. Bryant was arrested on September 1 and was charged with Emmanuel's murder and possession of a knife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Nyabako (left) was murdered by a gang that included Jeffers (top right), Bryant (middle right) and Riggon (bottom right). Credit: WYP

On November 14, Jeffers was arrested in a firearms operation at an address in Belle Isle, and was also charged with murder.

Enquiries had shown Riggon had travelled to Ireland by ferry on August 27 But he was arrested on November 28 at Heathrow Airport after arriving on a flight from Istanbul, Turkey, and was later charged with the Emmanuel's murder. The trio pleaded not guilty to murder but were convicted following a trial.

On Monday (August 12), Jeffers, Bryant and Riggon were all given life sentences with minimum terms of 27 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detectives are continuing to carry out enquiries to locate Louis Grant, 28, as he remains wanted over the murder. He's also known as Lewis O'Brien and has links to Sheffield.

Chief inspector Damian Roebuck said: "Emmanuel's family are still suffering the terrible pain and anguish caused by the utterly merciless actions of these men. Regardless of the circumstances that led up to the attack, there can be no excuse or justification for the appalling violence they used against him, which ended his young life.

"We carried out a detailed and comprehensive investigation, painstakingly building up a clear evidential picture that has resulted in these men being convicted of his murder. We hope it will provide at least some degree of comfort to Emmanuel's family to know that they have now been brought to justice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad