A 17-year-old has died following a motorbike crash as the rider fights for life in hospital, police said.

North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for witnesses, those with dashcam footage or information to come forward and assist with their inquiry into the fatal crash.

At 10.12am on Thursday March 27, officers attended Morthen Road in Thurcroft, Rotherham where they found a black Yamaha motorbike had been in a collision with a silver Peugeot and a grey Land Rover.

It is believed that the rider of the motorcycle was travelling from Thurcroft in the direction of Wickersley when it has attempted an overtake and collided with the Peugeot.

The rider of the bike, a 20-year-old man, and its passenger, a 17-year-old boy, were taken to hospital.

On Friday March 28, the 17-year-old boy died.

His family is aware and is being supported, police said.

The 20-year-old remains in hospital.

Serious Collisions Sergeant John Taylor said: "We are aware of online speculation around the circumstances of the crash. Officers were in the area on a pre-planned operation, and had seen the motorbike, but it was not being pursued at the time of the collision.

“We are now keen to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident and are keen to hear from anyone who may be able to help.

“If you witnessed the collision or the motorcycle prior to the collision, or have footage that can assist our inquiry, please get in touch.”

You can share information online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 264 of 27 March 2025.