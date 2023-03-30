All Sections
TikTok Scarborough fire engine video: Two men arrested after filming themselves on roof of fire engine in Yorkshire

Two men have been arrested after one was filmed climbing onto the roof of a moving fire engine for a TikTok video.

Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 30th Mar 2023, 16:27 BST
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 16:27 BST

North Yorkshire Police said: “You may have seen a video on Tik Tok where a man was seen on the top of a fire engine in Scarborough.

“We can now confirm two men in their 20s have been arrested in connection with this.

"They have been arrested on suspicion of outraging public decency and public order and they remain in police custody.

Hazy Sunshine at South Bay Scarborough.23rd March 2022
Hazy Sunshine at South Bay Scarborough.23rd March 2022
Hazy Sunshine at South Bay Scarborough.23rd March 2022

"The video was filmed at around 7.30pm last night and as soon as the man was spotted by firefighters, the appliance was brought safely to a stop.

"Three men then became verbally aggressive and abusive towards the firefighters before they left the scene.

"We have already spoken with several witnesses but if anyone else has information which may assist with our investigation, please contact us quoting reference 12230055973.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”