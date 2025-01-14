Tilly Wooler: Man due in court charged with manslaughter of 16-year-old girl in Yorkshire
A man is due to appear in court charged with the manslaughter of a teenage girl in Yorkshire.
Michael Shaw is due to appear in Bradford Magistrates Court later today (Jan 14) following the death of the 16-year-girl last year.
Tilly Wooler, 16, died at Calderdale Royal Hospital in July 2024.
Shaw, 24, of Bride Street, Todmorden, has been charged with the manslaughter of Tilly.
West Yorkshire Police said Shaw has also been charged with two counts of the supply of class A and B drugs.
The charges relate to an investigation carried out by Calderdale CID, the force added.