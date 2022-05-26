Tinsley Canal flasher: Police release e-fit of man who fell over a wall while chasing female jogger in Sheffield

The man was trying to follow the woman while committing a sex act when he tripped and she was able to escape.

South Yorkshire Police, who have now released an e-fit of the suspect, said: "At around 5pm on Friday 22 April, it is reported that the victim, a woman in her 40s, was running along the Tinsley Canal near Bacon Lane when she encountered a man in some bushes by the hump back bridge.

An e-fit of the suspect

"The man is reported to have shouted to her before running after her while committing an indecent act.

"The man then fell into a wall and the victim was able to flee.