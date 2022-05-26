Tinsley Canal flasher: Police release e-fit of man who fell over a wall while chasing female jogger in Sheffield

The man was trying to follow the woman while committing a sex act when he tripped and she was able to escape.
South Yorkshire Police, who have now released an e-fit of the suspect, said: "At around 5pm on Friday 22 April, it is reported that the victim, a woman in her 40s, was running along the Tinsley Canal near Bacon Lane when she encountered a man in some bushes by the hump back bridge.
"The man is reported to have shouted to her before running after her while committing an indecent act.
"The man then fell into a wall and the victim was able to flee.
"Do you know this man? Anyone with information which could assist officers with their enquiries is asked to call 101 quoting investigation number 14/76723/22."