Tobias McPhail: 12 year old boy last seen on Sunday in Leeds is still missing

12-year-old Tobias McPhail is missing

Tobias McPhail was last seen shortly after 11am on Sunday on Roundhay Road.

The child is described as about 4ft 11ins tall, slim, with brown hair.

Police said he was last seen wearing a black Adidas jumper, black tracksuit bottos, a black Nike hat and a grey and black Gucci bag.

He is known to frequent Bramley, and also has links to Bradford.

A police spokesperson said: “Numerous enquiries have already taken place to try and locate Tobias, and the police are now seeking the public’s help in reporting any sightings of him or information about his movements or whereabouts.”