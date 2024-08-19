A Rotherham woman has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Tommy Ward.

Cops probing the murder of a pensioner who died after being severely beaten in his own home during a break in have arrested a woman - almost nine years on.

Tommy Ward, 80, was assaulted inside his property in Maltby, on October 1, 2015 and rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A safety deposit box containing around £30,000 in cash was also reportedly taken from the war veteran's home.

80-year-old Tommy Ward died in 2016

A shocking photo of the pensioner lying in bed with horrific wounds across his face, neck and chest was released at the time of the incident.

Tommy died four months later as a result of the injuries he suffered during an assault, sparking a murder probe.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed on Monday (Aug 19) a 36-year-old woman from Rotherham has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

After his death in February 2016, a murder investigation was launched and ten men and one women were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences.

But they were later released with no further action and police then launched another fresh appeal for information in October last year.

On the fourth anniversary of Tommy's death, his daughter Jackie Perry urged people to come forward with information so "she can have justice."

She said: "We are still no wiser who did this. Someone must know.

"Please just come forward so we can have justice.

"Please help us and share these photos.