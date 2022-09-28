Tool thieves ram police car and smash its windscreen with hammer in quiet Yorkshire Dales village

The two men stole Makita tools from a van parked in the village of Rathmell, near Settle, before a police car pursued their vehicle.

North Yorkshire Police have released CCTV of the suspects and said: “We’re appealing for witnesses and information to help identify the offenders responsible for a spate of crimes in Craven on Monday 26 September.

“A black Mitsubishi L200, registration VK56UBU, was stolen around 2.25pm from premises between Hellifield and Otterburn – the vehicle is stil missing.

The suspected tool thieves

“At around 4.15pm, the same offenders stole a number of tools from a van in Main Street, Rathmell, Settle. Officers attended the scene and pursued the offender’s vehicle, a grey VW Passat registration OW15HDN, which was heading in the direction of Wigglesworth.

“During the pursuit, the offenders rammed the police car and one of the offenders smashed the windscreen with a hammer, causing significant damage and resulting in an officer getting glass in his eye. The vehicle made off out of North Yorkshire towards Lancashire.

“The same offenders also attempted to steal vehicles at Halton West and West Marton earlier the same day.”

“Anyone who witnessed the incident, saw any suspicious activity in the area at the time or has any information about where the stolen tools might be, is asked to get in touch. Dial 101, press 1 and speak to the Force Control Room. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

