A trio of drug dealers have been jailed after police found them attempting to flush heroin and cocaine down the kitchen sink.

Daniel Gregory, Glen Walker and Brad Anderson were caught when police raided a property on Moorcock Close in Eston, near Middlesbrough, for an unrelated robbery.

Officers discovered a total of 16 ¼ kilo packages of heroin, valued between £56,000 and £80,000, and two 1kg blocks of cocaine with a value between £76,000 and £90,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The men – aged 30, 37 and 30 respectively – appeared topless and flustered as they attempted to flush the drugs down the kitchen sink.

They were escorted out of the flat and a search found large amounts of heroin has been trodden into the flooring in the hallway and bathroom, while drug paraphernalia including scales and mixing bowls were also recovered and forensically tested resulting in traces of cocaine and heroin.

Keys to numerous vehicles were found inside the property and led to £5,000 in cash located inside a Volkswagen and an Audi parked outside.

When Anderson was arrested for the drugs offences, his phone was seized and analysed with voice notes instructing him to arrange a shooting at the house. The order is believed to be in connection with a money owed for drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anderson and Walker appeared at Teesside Crown Court on Monday (Sep 2) and the court was told officers who raided the flat began feeling unwell due to strong drug particles in the air, and all required medical treatment along with the three defendants.

Gregory, of no fixed address, was not present in court and he was sentenced to seven years and eight months behind bars for possession with intent to supply heroin and cocaine in his absence.

Glen Walker, Brad Anderson and Daniel Gregory | Cleveland Police

Walker, of Landsdowne Road in Middlesbrough, was jailed for seven years and five months for possession with intent to supply heroin and cocaine.

Anderson, of Nut Lane, Middlesbrough, was sentenced to 10 years for possession with intent to supply heroin and cocaine, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and criminal damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Chief Inspector Gez Wraith, from Cleveland Police, said: “Officers gained entry to the premises and were able to witness Gregory, Walker and Anderson in the act of preparing cocaine and heroin, which would have been destined for onward supply.

“As a result of the police response, the trio panicked and attempted to discard the class A drugs and dispose of the evidence.

“Heroin and cocaine can have long lasting and devastating consequences on the lives of all those involved, seriously harming people within our community and men like Gregory, Walker and Anderson profit from that misery.