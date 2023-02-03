The latest episode of Traffic Cops shows the moment police officers tracked down a man who was seen sniffing cocaine behind the wheel of a two-tonne car transporter in Yorkshire.

The new series of the show, which airs on Channel 5, follows members of the North Yorkshire Police roads policing group as they deal with all manner of issues on the county’s roads. The latest episode, the sixth in this series, shows traffic officers Rich Ellis and Rich Clarke hunt down a man who was spotted by a member of the public snorting a white powder behind the wheel of a car transporter.

A video of the driver snorting a white powder while behind the wheel of the transporter was sent to the police force’s control room and a short time later the car is spotted – meaning it is time for the two traffic cops to spring into action.

It leads to the man’s arrest twice in the space of 24 hours, and the seizure of his vehicle to try and stop him getting back on the road. As they pick up speed to begin looking for the vehicle, which was spotted driving northbound, the officers are surprised to find it is driving above the speed limit, weaving all over the road and is even carrying two cars on the back.

Traffic Cops spot the vehicle and begin the chase

They also note how often the police are sent pictures, videos and tip offs surrounding drink and drug drivers, who the public ‘loathe’ they say.