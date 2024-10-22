Emergency services surrounded Doncaster train station after a person died on the rail nearby.

Emergency services including police, fire engines and ambulances converged on the station on Trafford Way, in Doncaster on Tuesday (Oct 22).

This came after a person died on the rail near the Doncaster area, LNER confirmed.

The rail operator stated: “It is with great sadness that we report that a person has passed away on the rail in the Doncaster area.”

This led to rail closures, however, when the line reopened LNER said delays and cancellations may still occur.

The operator stated: “All lines have reopened following the emergency services dealing with an incident in the Doncaster area earlier today.

“Trains are returning to normal but may still be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised. Normal service is expected by 16:00.

South Yorkshire Police also confirmed Trafford Way was facing “heavy congestion”, due to the incident.

In a statement they said: “Trafford Way is currently heavily congested with traffic due to a number of police resources in the area, with Doncaster Train Station's car park currently closed.