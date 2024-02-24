Trevor Land: Body of missing Yorkshire man found in water in Dewsbury, police confirm
The body of a missing man from Yorkshire has been found.
Trevor Land, 56, from Dewsbury, was reported missing on January 30.
West Yorkshire Police found his body in water in Dewsbury on Friday, February 23.
Trevor’s family have been made aware.
They have now cancelled a planned vigil to raise awareness of Trevor’s disappearance, but want to thank everyone for their support.
They now plan to grieve for him privately.