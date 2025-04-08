Trial date set for man accused of murdering boy who was stabbed in the neck in broad daylight

A man accused of murdering a 16-year-old boy who was fatally stabbed in a West Yorkshire town centre is due to go on trial in October.

Ahmad Mamdouh Al Ibrahim suffered a single wound to the neck and died in hospital after the incident in Huddersfield on Thursday afternoon, police said.

On Tuesday, Alfie Franco, 20, of The Crescent, Kirkburton, appeared at Leeds Crown Court charged with murder and possessing a knife in a public place.

The court heard there appeared to have been a verbal altercation between Ahmad and Franco but they were not known to each other and there was “no history of animosity”.

Appearing via video-link from prison, Franco spoke only to confirm his name and was not asked to enter a plea to the charges.

Police said the incident, which happened in Ramsden Street at about 2.45pm, was not gang-related or linked to any wider dispute between groups.

Ahmad had only recently moved to Huddersfield from the South Wales area, the West Yorkshire force said.

Franco, who the court heard has strong links to South Africa, was remanded in custody until his next appearance at the same court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on May 7.

Judge Robin Mairs set a date of October 2 for the trial, which is expected to take five days.