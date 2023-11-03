Trial of South Yorkshire Police officer charged with indecently assaulting boy set for next year
Pc Gary Scott, 50, appeared before Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday where he denied three counts of indecent assault on a "male person aged 10 or 11".
The charges all relate to the same complainant and the offences are alleged to have taken place between 2001 and 2003, when the defendant was not a police officer.
On Thursday, Scott stood in the dock wearing a dark suit, blue shirt and dark tie to enter three not-guilty pleas.
He was told he will go on trial in Sheffield on November 25, 2024.
South Yorkshire Police has said Scott worked as a response officer in Rotherham.