The family of a woman who died after she was hit by a van have paid tribute to the ‘exceptional and strong-minded’ great-grandmother.

Elaine Hodgon was taken to hospital after she was hit by a silver Ford Transit van as she walked down Woodhouse Green in Thurcroft, Rotherham, on January 22 at around 8pm.

She was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but later died.

Her family has issued a statement paying tribute to a “much-loved mum, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunty and friend”.

It said: ““Our Mum, grandma and great grandma, was an exceptional and strong-minded individual who dedicated 45 years of her life to nursing.

“Throughout her career, she cared for countless patients, offering her expertise and compassion through both challenging and difficult times.

“Her commitment to her family and friends, particularly her great-grandchildren, was unwavering and unquestionable, reflecting her profound love and devotion for them.”

Elaine Hodgson was a retired nurse.Photo: South Yorkshire Police | Photo: South Yorkshire Police

South Yorkshire Police said its investigation into the incident is continuing, and has appealed for anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 881 of January 22.

Footage can also be sumbmitted here.