Tributes paid to 'empathetic and intelligent' Yorkshire woman after death at Arthur's Seat

Fawziyah Javed

The Muslim Women’s Network UK (MWNUK) has remembered former volunteer, Fawziyah Javed, who fell from Arthur’s Seat in Holyrood Park at about 9pm on Thursday last week.

Police Scotland launched an investigation after the 31-year-old from Pudsey died at the scene and Kashif Anwar, 27, was charged with murder on Monday.

Shaista Gohir, the co-chair of the MWNUK, said: “Fawziyah was an empathetic and intelligent young woman who pursued her passion for social justice through her charity work, which also included supporting MWNUK.

“My thoughts and prayers are with her mother Yasmin, who is such a lovely, thoughtful and kind woman.

“I pray Allah gives her the strength to endure this great pain of losing her only child. Fawziyah will remain in our hearts and memory forever.”

Faeeza Vaid, the executive director of the charity, added: “I remember meeting Fawziyah and being immediately impressed.

“As I got to know her, I learned she was a deeply caring individual, determined to make a difference in this world.”

Ms Vaid added: “She was smart and vivacious and pursued her dream of becoming a Lawyer. My heart breaks to know she is no longer with us. And my thoughts and duas go out to her beautiful mum.”

Ms Javed also volunteered with InTouch Foundation, which supports homeless men and women in Yorkshire.

Chief executive Osman Gondal said: "Fawziyah was a kind, caring and compassionate individual that had an unprecedented drive to help those in need.

"She was a true community champion that was respected by both fellow volunteers and service users here at InTouch Foundation. I had the pleasure of working with Fawziyah and watching her flourish into a team leader.

"She was an only child and my thoughts go out to her mother, Yasmin, also a volunteer at InTouch. Their relationship was one to be admired as they always volunteered together.

"We are all shocked at how her life has been so tragically cut short in her prime our prayers are with her family during this difficult time."

Anwar appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday and made no plea. He has been remanded in custody and is due to reappear in court within the next eight days.