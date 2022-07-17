Tributes paid to father-of-one killed in motorbike and HGV crash in Doncaster

Andrew Thorpe, of North Anston, died after a crash on Iport Avenue in Doncaster at around 5.50pm on Tuesday, July 12.

Despite the best efforts of crews at the scene, Mr Thorpe, aged 30, died at the scene.

His family have now released a tribute to Andy.

They said: "Andy will be missed by an incredible amount of people, no one more than his precious five year old daughter who was his world.

"Andy had the most infectious laugh, kindest nature and the biggest heart towards his daughter, partner, friends and family.

"He had a huge passion for health and fitness, motorbikes and making those close to him happy in any way possible.

"Andy really could light up any room with his amazing smile, and leaves a huge hole in many hearts. We will miss you Andy.”

Officers are now appealing for anyone who may have been at the scene and witnessed the collision, anyone with dash cam which may have caught the incident, or those with CCTV which may cover the road, to come forward.