Tributes to 'beautiful, fantastic mum' Angela Rider found dead in Cawood as police charge man with murder

Police have named a woman found dead at a house near Selby after charging a man with her murder.

The body of Angela Rider was found in the property in Cawood in the early hours of yesterday (Monday).

Read more: Man arrested for murder after woman's body found in North Yorkshire village



North Yorkshire Police later arrested a 49-year-old man in the Hawkshead area of Cumbria.

A force spokesman said the man, who is from Cawood, had now been charged with murdering the 51-year-old.

He said: "Police are now in a position to name the woman who was sadly killed. She was Angela Rider, aged 51, from Cawood."

Also in news: Woman rescued after becoming stuck in mud on Yorkshire beach



News of the latest development in the murder investigation came as Ms Rider's daughter Sara, mother Wendy Brown and sister Tracy Mills paid tribute.

In a statement, they said: “Angela was the most beautiful, fantastic mum; a wonderful daughter and the best sister anyone could have wished for.

"Please can we ask, as a family, to be given the time we need to come to terms with this most devastating loss.”

Also in news: Police appeal after use of fake Bank of Ireland £50 note in York



Detective Inspector Steve Menzies, of the Cleveland and North Yorkshire Major Investigation Team, urged people not to speculate on social media.

He said he also wanted to reassure communities that Ms Rider's murder was an isolated incident.

Anyone who thinks they might have information about the case is asked to call 101, press 2 and ask to speak to the Cleveland and North Yorkshire Major Investigation Team.

Please quote reference number 12180037718 when passing on any information to the police.