A trio of men from Yorkshire who were involved in importing millions of canisters of nitrous oxide illegally through a string of fake catering companies have been jailed.

Over 91 million canisters - also known as laughing gas – were brought into the country by the group between May 2016 and December 2018 despite them knowing that a new law had been introduced making it illegal to import if likely to be used as a psychoactive substance.

An investigation by the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit (YHROCU) found the three men created fake companies in the UK and Europe to facilitate importation and the laundering of up to £16.7million.

During a trial that lasted 12 weeks, Leeds Crown Court heard that 91,350,000 canisters were imported into the country from May 2016 to December 2018, after the ban came into place.

To compare, the court was told this was far in excess of the combined 3.8 million canisters used by two of the UK’s largest coffee chains, Costa and Starbucks, during a similar period.

Companies created by the defendants had names alluding to the catering industry, such as Worldwide Coffee Traders Ltd, Catering Pantry International Ltd, Barista Distribution Ltd and Caterlink International Ltd and others. But investigators found that all their trade was in nitrous oxide.

Money deposited into their bank accounts totalled more than £16.7 million, over £12 million was deposited in cash.

Most, if not all of the money is believed to have been made illegally.

Benjamin Richardson, aged 38, of The Laurels, Barlby, North Yorkshire was found guilty of conspiracy to import a psychoactive substance, money laundering and possessing criminal cash.

His brother Thomas Richardson, also 38, also of The Laurels, Barlby, North Yorkshire, was also found guilty of conspiracy to import a psychoactive substance, money laundering and possessing criminal cash.

Carl Messen, aged 58, of South Farm Drive, Skellow, Doncaster, South Yorkshire, was found guilty of conspiracy to import a psychoactive substance and money laundering.

Appearing before Leeds Crown Court for sentencing on August 28, Benjamin Richardson was jailed for six years and two months and Thomas Richardson was jailed for five years and eight months.

Carl Messen was jailed for three years and two months.

Speaking outside the court, Head of Operations at the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit (YHROCU) Ramona Senior, said: “This was an organised enterprise whose sole purpose was importing a psychoactive substance into the UK to be used illegally.

“Despite it being made illegal, this group continued to trade in nitrous oxide while fully knowing its ultimate use was to be sold as a drug.

“They made vast profits from their activities and structured their businesses in a way that tried to conceal their activities and to launder their ill-gotten income.

“Our dedicated team of investigators at the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit successfully demonstrate to the court that this was an unlawful enterprise making millions while fuelling harm and misery in our communities and further afield. I’m pleased that the sentences reflect the severity of their actions.”

“Proceedings to recover the proceeds of crime obtained in the course of this criminal activity remain ongoing.”

Nitrous oxide is used as an anaesthetic in dentistry and medicine.

It is also used legitimately in the catering industry as a propellant in whipped cream dispensers.