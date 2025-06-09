The Government says performance has improved after serious failures were highlighted in the electronic tagging of criminal offenders on Teesside, but it is still below acceptable levels.

A recent Channel 4 Dispatches documentary saw a journalist working undercover in the area having been employed with Government-appointed contractor Serco to fit tags.

The programme revealed a backlog of visits to offenders, with high risk and violent criminals left unmonitored for up to two months, and when breaches were notified they were sometimes inadequately responded to by probation officers.

The equipment used was also not always reliable with some low quality tags being easily removed, while the journalist said she received no safety training before being sent out to offenders’ homes.

Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner Matt Storey said its findings were “troubling”, prompting him to write last month to Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood to seek reassurances and ask what actions were being taken.

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) confirmed receipt of Mr Storey’s letter, although it had yet to formally respond.

It told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the Dispatches footage was filmed last year and since then a series of measures had been put in place to increase scrutiny of Serco’s contract delivery with daily reports being demanded and regular meetings taking place between senior officials and ministers.

It said the situation had improved markedly and its top priority was to protect the public.

Tagging monitors individuals’ compliance with court orders and licence conditions when they are released into the community or given non-custodial sentences.

These commonly include night-time curfews at their home address and limits on places and locations a person can enter.

A tag, usually fitted around the ankle and incorporating a GPS tracker, communicates with a base station device at the person’s home with alerts being sent to authorities if conditions are breached.

Mr Storey said: “Time and again we see high-value contracts awarded to low-cost bidders with histories of underperformance ultimately placing further strain on the very communities these services are meant to protect.”

He criticised private sector contract awards for essential public services where “profit over the quality of service” was prioritised.

The programme also featured ex-Victims Commissioner and Redcar MP Dame Vera Baird, who said: “I find it extremely worrying that a contract being paid from my taxes to deliver my public safety is not doing it.”

A spokeswoman for the MoJ said: “Tagging is an important and effective way to monitor and punish offenders and any delays are totally unacceptable.

“While the backlog of outstanding visits has been significantly reduced, Serco’s overall performance remains below acceptable levels.

“We continue to hold them to account for that and will not hesitate to impose further financial penalties where necessary.”

The MoJ said there was provision to address performance targets that were unmet through financial penalties, which had already been used.

It said the number of outstanding visits was reduced to normal levels by the middle of last November, meanwhile there were always a small number of ‘work in progress’ cases at any one time as orders were actively handed down by the courts or received from prisons each day.

Regarding enforcement, it said the Probation Service took all breaches of licence conditions very seriously and these could lead to either a return to court, or prison.

It said if an offender tried to tamper with or remove a tag, block the signal or let the battery run down, this would be detected and the responsible probation officer notified and action taken.

Probation officers used their professional judgement to evaluate all breaches and determine if an offender can no longer be safely managed in the community and should be returned to prison.

The MoJ also said it was investing in a new data entry system used by Serco to make it more accurate and efficient.

Meanwhile, the Probation Service, which is widely acknowledged to be understaffed, was receiving an extra £700m in funding by 2028/29, the equivalent of a 45% increase in probation budgets.

In March, the Chief Inspector of Probation Martin Jones CBE said it had “too few staff, with too little experience and training, managing too many cases”.

He said a service which is “under-resourced and over-stretched will not be able to provide the effective service that the public and victims need”.

According to Government figures a record 16,400 offenders and defendants are on a tag, a year-on-year increase of 18%.

These include prisoners who have been released early from sentences in schemes designed to address overcrowding in prisons.