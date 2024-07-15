A truck driver who launched a terrifying axe attack on a woman in a street, leaving her with life-threatening injuries, has been jailed for 25 years.

Anthony McDonald, 56, of Ascot Avenue, Cantley, Doncaster, pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to attempted murder and possession of a bladed article in public.

He was sentenced at Hull Crown Court on Monday to 21 years behind bars with an additional four years on extended license for the “targeted” attack which happened as the woman left work.

Around 5.25pm on April 3, police received multiple reports from members of the public that a woman was being attacked in the street with an axe.

McDonald had waited outside her workplace and followed her before launching the frenzied attack, striking her nine times to the arm and head.

Despite her injuries she was able to name McDonald to police before she was flown by air ambulance to Hull Royal Infirmary where she was put into an induced coma for ten days.

After fleeing the scene, McDonald rang his partner, told them he had stabbed a woman to death, and he was now going to attempt to take his own life.

Police launched a large-scale search using dogs and helicopters and at around 9.10pm McDonald was arrested and the axe was found inside his jacket.

​The woman remains in hospital continuing to receive treatment whilst she recovers from her injuries.

​Detective Inspector Mark Skelton leading the investigation said: “McDonald is a dangerous individual who subjected an innocent woman to a horrific and unimaginable attack which subsequently left her fighting for her life in hospital.​“Whilst I am pleased he is now behind bars being punished and has admitted to his deplorable actions, it doesn’t take away the trauma and pain the woman will continue to face on a daily basis as she tries to navigate through life on what will be a long journey of recovery."

Jeremy Evans, Principal Crown Advocate, CPS Yorkshire and Humberside said: “This was a sustained, ferocious and horrific attack on an entirely defenceless woman.

“But for the quick thinking and bravery of the witnesses, and the swift response of Humberside Police, the result could have been still more grave.

“The victim was lucky to escape with her life; indeed, family members at first believed she would not survive.

“Although she has been left with profoundly life-changing injuries, her bravery throughout is truly inspiring.

“Our thoughts remain with the victim and with her family and friends.