Twelve Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United fans sentenced and four jailed for smashing up pub in football violence

A group of rival football fans who smashed up a Sheffield pub on derby day have been sentenced at court, with four sent to prison.

The disorder broke out in the Bloo88 bar on West Street in the city centre in March 2019 after Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United had played at Hillsborough.

Bottles and chairs were thrown and several people required hospital treatment. Considerable damage was caused to the pub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following an extensive investigation, 24 men aged between 22 and 52 were charged in connection to the incident.

Mark Foster was jailed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eleven defendants pleaded guilty, with the remaining suspects appearing at trials starting in March and November 2022. The final trial concluded on Friday 16 December 2022.

The following men were sentenced at hearings at Sheffield Crown Court and Teesside Crown Court between 13 July 2022 and Friday 6 January:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brad Nicholson, 24, of Herries Road, Sheffield: Nicholson pleaded guilty on 13 July 2022 and was sentenced on the same day for violent disorder and inflicting grievous bodily harm. He received an 18-month custodial sentence for the violent disorder and was also sentenced to six months for inflicting grievous bodily harm, to run consecutively. The court imposed a football banning order in his case for a period of six years.

Mark Foster, 52, of Granby Way, Plymouth: Foster pleaded guilty to violent disorder, and was sentenced on 6 January to an immediate custodial sentence of 15 months. The court also imposed a football banning order in his case for a period of six years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brad Nicholson was jailed

Tom Mulgrew, 27, of Berry Home Drive, Sheffield: Mulgrew pleaded guilty to violent disorder and was sentenced on 13 July 2022 to an immediate custodial sentence of nine months. The court also imposed a football banning order in his case for a period of six years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Callum Warsop, 27, of Gleadless Common, Sheffield: Warsop pleaded guilty to violent disorder, and was sentenced on 21 December 2022 to an immediate custodial sentence of nine months The court also imposed a football banning order in his case for a period of six years.

Ryan Ward, 32, of Springwell Crescent, Sheffield: Ward pleaded guilty to violent disorder on 13 July 2022 and received a nine-month custodial sentence on the same date, suspended for two years. He was ordered to pay £750 in compensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Morley, 30, of Maple Grove, Rotherham: Morley pleaded guilty to violent disorder and was sentenced on 13 July 2022 to an 18-month community order, with 80 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay £500 in compensation.

Tom Cahill, 33, of Wooldale Gardens, Sheffield: Cahill pleaded guilty and was sentenced on 13 July 2022 to 12 months in custody, suspended for two years. He was ordered to pay £500 in compensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aaron Swiffen, 30, of Peveril Close, Sheffield: Swiffen pleaded guilty to violent disorder. He was sentenced on 13 July 2022 and received a nine-month custodial sentence suspended for two years. He was ordered to pay £500 compensation.

Adam Birch, 35, of Hollybank Drive, Sheffield: Birch pleaded guilty to violent disorder, and was sentenced on 13 July 2022 to a nine-month custodial sentence suspended for two years. He was ordered to pay £500 compensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reece Ellis, 27, of Brook Green, Sheffield: Ellis pleaded guilty to violent disorder and was sentenced on 13 July 2022 to a three-month custodial sentence, suspended for two years with a requirement to complete 90 alcohol rehabilitation activity requirement days.

Josh Moody, 31, of Birley Spa Lane, Sheffield: Moody pleaded guilty to violent disorder, and was sentenced on 13 July 2022 to an 18-month community order with 80 hours of unpaid work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carter Dobson, 26, of Blyth Road, Retford: Dobson was found guilty of violent disorder in the first trial on 29 March 2022. He was sentenced on 13 July 2022 to a 12-month custodial sentence, suspended for two years. He was also ordered to pay £750 compensation.

Elian Appleby, 22, Dane Appleby, 32, and Loui Appleby, 29, all of White Lane, Sheffield, were all found not guilty of violent disorder during the first trial at Sheffield Crown Court on 29 March 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harvey Hinkler, 22, of Alnwick Road, Sheffield, was found not guilty of violent disorder on 2 December 2022 with no case to answer.

The following four men were found not guilty of violent disorder by a jury on 16 December 2022:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christian Smith, 35, of Rose Hill Close, Sheffield

Jack Hall, 27, of Smalldale Road, Sheffield

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jake Williamson, 30, of Queen Street, Sheffield

Julian Lawrence, 30, of Fleury Road, Sheffield

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four other men were also found not guilty of violent disorder by a jury on 16 December 2022.

Detective Chief Inspector Graham Bulmer said: “This was a complex investigation, but I am satisfied to see that those who played a part on that appalling night are now facing the consequences of their actions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to see fans out supporting their teams, and on the whole we see fans behaving amicably, but we will not and do not tolerate disorder. This particular night left people injured, premises damaged and put undue pressure on emergency services colleagues.

“I trust those involved feel ashamed and remorseful over their actions.

Advertisement Hide Ad