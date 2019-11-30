Two 19-year-old women arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies in Sheffield house fire

Have your say

Two men and two woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died in a fire that broke out in a Sheffield property in the early hours of this morning.

The fire broke out in a property in Sackville Road, Crookes overnight, with fire crews being called to the scene at around 1.46am on Saturday, November 30.

The man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said the man’s death was now being treated as ‘suspicious’ and two men, aged 35 and 38, and a 19-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

“An investigation is underway after a body was discovered at an address in Sheffield this morning.

“Officers were called to the property on Sackville Road in Crookes at around 1:30am to reports of a fire. On attending the scene, police found the body of a man.

“At this time, the man’s death is being treated as suspicious and enquiries are ongoing to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding his death.

“Two men aged 35 and 38, and two 19-year-old women have been arrested on suspicion of murder,” the spokesman said.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “Firefighters from Central and Rivelin were called to the incident at 1.46am and found a fire on the first floor of the property.

“Despite their best efforts the casualty was pronounced dead at the scene.

“This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are very much with the man’s family and friends at this sad time.

“A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fire is now underway in conjunction with South Yorkshire Police.”

Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 81 of November 30, 2019.