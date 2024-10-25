Two alleged right-wing extremists accused of making 3D-printed gun deny preparing terrorist act

Two alleged right-wing extremists accused of making a 3D-printed semi-automatic firearm and identifying targets for an attack have pleaded not guilty to preparing a terrorist act.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Counter-terrorism police arrested Christopher Ringrose, 34, from Cannock in Staffordshire; Marco Pitzettu, 25, from Derby; and a third defendant Brogan Stewart, 24, from Wakefield on February 20 following a probe into suspected “extreme right-wing activity”.

The men were each charged with preparing or assisting another to commit acts of terrorism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Friday Pitzettu and Ringrose pleaded not guilty to the charge during a hearing at the Old Bailey in London.

A trial of up to 10 weeks is set to begin at Sheffield Crown Court on March 3.

Stewart was not asked to enter a plea.

The three men appeared by videolink from prisons in Hull, Leeds and Doncaster.

A previous hearing was told the trio were accused of identifying the Islamic Education Centre in Leeds as a potential target.

Prosecutors allege they took steps to manufacture an FGC-9 semi-automatic firearm, acquired instructions on how to assemble a 3D-printed firearm, and took steps to acquire weapons including swords, axes, and bows and arrows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are also accused of obtaining extreme right-wing texts, joining extreme right-wing chat forums, and distributing information on firearms and ammunition.