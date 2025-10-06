Two arrests have been made on suspicion of murder more than 30 years after a Doncaster father was reported missing.

John Bowkett, from the Woodlands area, in Doncaster, was 37-years-old when he went missing.

Mr Bowkett was last seen in July 1992 and was reported missing in January 1993.

Police launched an investigation and several reviews have taken place over the years.

Now, following a recent review by South Yorkshire Police’s Major Crime Unit, two people have been arrested on Monday (Oct 6).

Two men, age 64 and 72, were arrested on suspicion of murder, in connection of the disappearance of Mr Bowkett.

John Bowkett | SYP

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Benjamin Wood, said: "This morning, we have carried out searches at three addresses in Barnsley, Goole and Buxton.

"Two men, aged 64 and 72, have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the disappearance of John. They remain in police custody at this time.

"As part of our investigation, we are also carrying out searches of Ulceby Vale Quarry in North Lincolnshire and there is likely to be an ongoing police presence at this location for the next few days.

"John is a dad-of-three and now a grandfather to two children. His family have been informed of this latest development and they remain at the forefront of our minds as we progress our enquiries.

"They are desperate for answers and as we release this new information along with a picture of John, we hope it will jog people's memories of the case and encourage anyone who may be able to help us with our investigation into his disappearance to please get in touch.

"Do you know what happened to John? Did you see John around the time he was last seen to when he was reported missing? Do you know about his movements around that time or were you in contact with him?

"Any information you can provide, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could prove crucial and for the sake of John's family I would urge you to please contact us.

"We are very grateful to those who contacted us at the time of his disappearance but if you didn't and have information which you think may be useful, please do not hesitate to get in touch with us.

“You can submit information directly to the team investigating the case via this Major Incident Public Portal.

“You can also call us on 101, quoting incident number 135 of 6 October 2025.

“If you don't want to give your personal details and would prefer to report information anonymously, you can do so via the independent charity Crimestoppers.

“Call them on the freephone number 0800 555 111 or visit the Crimestoppers website.