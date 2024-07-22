Two arrests after victim raped in Yorkshire cemetery in early hours of the morning

Police are appealing for information following a rape in a Yorkshire cemetery in the early hours on Sunday morning (Jul 21).

North Yorkshire Police said the incident happened at around 1.50am in the Dean Road Cemetery in Scarborough.

Two men, aged 18 and 21, were arrested a short time later and have been taken into custody for questioning, while the victim is receiving specialist support.

As part of the investigation, police are hoping to speak to a person who was walking down Dean Road, from Columbus Ravine towards Northstead, at the time of the attack.

Dean Road Cemetery in Scarborough (Picture: Richard Ponter)

Officers are also appealing for dash-cam footage from the area around the time to contact them.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Ellis, from North Yorkshire Police’s safeguarding unit, said: "This was a terrifying incident, and we continue to support the brave victim who came forward to report it. Our investigation is well underway, and as part of this two people have been arrested and remain in custody for questioning.

“We’re keen to speak to the person who was walking down Dean Road at the time of the incident, or anyone else in the area at the time, as we believe they may have crucial information. Could you be the person we need to speak to? Were you in the area at the time? If so, please get in touch.

“We understand this incident may cause concern in the community, but we would like to provide reassurance that we are treating this as an isolated incident."