Two arrests made after 19-year-old dies at the scene of Yorkshire hit-and-run

A 19-year-old man has died after being struck by a car in a horrific hit-and-run in Yorkshire.

West Yorkshire Police said it was called to Middleton Ring Road in Beeston, Leeds, shortly after 10pm on Friday (May 16).

A red Ford Focus is said to have turned left from Bodmin Approach onto the ring road where it hit a 19-year-old who had been crossing close to Leeds Urban Bike Park.

The Focus was driven away from the scene.

The teenager was left with what police called “very significant injuries” and died at the scene.

Road closures were put in place - and are set to remain in place for much of today (May 17) - while investigations take place.

The Ford Focus was later found by officers and a 15-year-old boy and 19-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

DCI James Entwistle, who is leading the investigation for West Yorkshire Police’s major collision enquiry team, said: “A substantial number of enquiries remain ongoing today into this very serious collision which has tragically resulted in the death of a young male.

The 19-year-old died after being hit while crossing Ring Road near Beeston Urban Bike Park on Friday evening. | Google

“We are supporting his family and continue to hold two males in custody following their arrest on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

“We are actively appealing for information and footage to assist the investigation and would like to speak to anyone who has CCTV, dashcam or phone footage of the collision, or of the car involved, just before it took place.”