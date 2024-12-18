Two ex-Yorkshire police officers arrested as part of sex offence investigation

Two former South Yorkshire Police officers have been arrested as part of an investigation into historical sex offences, the force has said.

A retired police constable who is in his 60s is under investigation due to allegation sof chils sexual abuse against two girls between 1995 and 1999.

He has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in a public office, attempted rape and three counts of indecent assault.

Another former police constable, in his 50s, has also been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in a public office and indecent assault in relaion to an incident which took place in 1995/1996.

It is alleged that the reported offences took place while the officers, who were based in Rotherham, were on duty.

The men are being investigated as part of a joint operation, which has been set up by South Yorkshire Police and the National Crime Agency's Operation Stovewood, which investigates allegations of non-familial child sexual exploitation and abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.

Assistant Chief Constable Hayley Barnett said: "Our first priority in this case, and always, is the victims and survivors. Since the publication of the Jay Report 10 years ago, we have built a much deeper understanding of child sexual abuse and exploitation and will ensure anyone reporting such crimes is treated with sensitivity, compassion and respect.

"We are working closely and collaboratively with our colleagues at the National Crime Agency in this case. Together we are committed to following wherever the evidence takes us throughout the joint investigation and we will take any action necessary, as these arrests demonstrate.

"It is never too late to report if you are a victim or survivor of child sexual abuse and exploitation. I am acutely aware of how difficult it can be to report such crimes, particularly when the suspects are serving or former police officers, but we are steadfastly committed to securing justice as required, in line with your wishes."