Two men and 15-year-old boy jailed for automatic assault rifle shooting

Two men and a 15-year-old boy have been jailed for shooting at a house with an automatic assault rifle and military grade bullets.

The shooting took place in Hill Top Road in Thorton, Bradford on October 20 2017.

A house and a car were damaged

Three men were sentenced at Bradford Crown Court on Tuesday, April 2 after a trial last month where they were found guilty of possession of a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life.

Michael Webster, 28, of Wakefield Road, Bradford was sentenced to 20 years.

Byron Kiloh, 19, of Broadstone Way, Holmewood, Bradford was jailed for nine years and four months.

A 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was jailed for four years.

The weapon used has not been recovered.

Detective Chief Superintendent Nick Wallen said: “This was an extremely serious incident in which a house and car were damaged by the discharge of an automatic weapon – a gun designed to cause maximum damage in a short space of time.

“The illegal use of firearms will not be tolerated and we hope this outcome will serve as a warning that you will go to prison if you are convicted of such an offence.

“We would also like to take this opportunity to appeal to anyone who has information about where this weapon might be now, so it can be safely recovered and destroyed.”

