Two men and woman arrested on suspicion of murder after stabbing in Yorkshire

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a man in Yorkshire.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Jayne Goodens said: “I understand an incident of this nature will likely cause shock and concern amongst the local community.“However, as part of our enquiries conducted so far, I would like to offer some reassurance that we do believe this to be an incident between individuals known to each other, with no wider risk to the public.“Since we received the report, I have had a dedicated team of detectives conducting extensive lines of enquiries, including house to house and reviewing CCTV footage in and around the area to obtain a clear picture of what has happened.“A scene guard remains in place whilst our investigation continues, and those living in the area can expect to see an increased number of officers over the coming days, providing reassurance, conducting patrols and speaking with local residents. If anyone has any concerns at all, please do come and speak to us.“I would urge anyone who has information that may assist with our enquiries, or has CCTV or dashcam footage from the area around the time of the incident to please contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 563 of 19 June.”