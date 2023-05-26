Two men arrested after 17-year-old boy stabbed in Sheffield as murder inquiry underway

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 17-year-old was reportedly stabbed in Sheffield on Thursday evening.

Police were called shortly after 7pm on May 25 to reports of a stabbing on Crookes Road.

The boy was taken to hospital but sadly died shortly after he arrived, police said.

Two men, aged 29 and 18, are in police custody after being detained on suspicion of murder.

Police scene of crime officers on the scene at a reported stabbing in Crookes, Sheffield. Police have now confirmed they are investigating the murder of a teenager STAR

Detective Chief Inspector Joanne Kemp leading the investigation said: “We know how concerning this incident will be for the local community and residents across the city and I want to reassure the public that our enquiries into the incident continue at pace.

“Our officers are working around the clock to piece together the circumstances of what happened last night, which sadly led to a teenager losing his life.

“There continues to be a high number of uniformed officers in the area today carrying out enquiries, and there are also a number of road closures and police cordons in place. If you see our officers around the area then please don’t hesitate to stop and speak to them – we’re here to help and support you.”

The boy’s family have been informed and is being supported by specially trained officers.

If you have any information which could assist the investigation, please report this here: https://www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/ or by calling 101.