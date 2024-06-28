Two men have been arrested after an armed robbery at a luxury watch shop in Yorkshire.

The men, aged 32 and 40, have been arrested in connection with the incident at the TAG Heuer boutique in the White Rose Shopping Centre on Wednesday, June 26.

Glass cabinets were smashed and a number of watches stolen, a West Yorkshire Police spokesman said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Inspector John Graham, of Leeds District CID, said: “This clearly planned and targeted robbery has taken place when the shopping centre was reasonably quiet, but I understand the huge concern that seeing these individuals armed with multiple weapons will have caused to those who were present.

Two men have been arrested after an armed robbery at a luxury watch shop in the White Rose Shopping Centre in Leeds.

“Thankfully, the staff member who was confronted by these robbers did not suffer any lasting injury, but this has been an extremely traumatic experience for them.”

Leeds District CID are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries to progress the investigation.