Two men arrested after armed robbery at TAG Heuer jewellers in White Rose Shopping Centre
The men, aged 32 and 40, have been arrested in connection with the incident at the TAG Heuer boutique in the White Rose Shopping Centre on Wednesday, June 26.
Glass cabinets were smashed and a number of watches stolen, a West Yorkshire Police spokesman said.
Detective Inspector John Graham, of Leeds District CID, said: “This clearly planned and targeted robbery has taken place when the shopping centre was reasonably quiet, but I understand the huge concern that seeing these individuals armed with multiple weapons will have caused to those who were present.
“Thankfully, the staff member who was confronted by these robbers did not suffer any lasting injury, but this has been an extremely traumatic experience for them.”
Leeds District CID are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries to progress the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13240344913.