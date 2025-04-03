Two men arrested after early hours violence outside McDonald’s in Yorkshire as officers assaulted
North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for victims or witnesses of a violent incident that took place outside McDonald’s on Blake Street, York, in the early hours of Tuesday, April 1, 2025 to get in touch.
Two men aged 20 have been arrested on suspicion of serious assault, public order, and assaulting a police officer.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We believe several others, both inside and outside the restaurant, may have been assaulted during the incident.
“If you were assaulted or witnessed the incident, we urge you to come forward.
“Please email [email protected] with any information, or alternatively, contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for John Armstrong.
“You can also report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
“When providing information, please quote reference 12250056989.”
The two males have been released on bail while investigations continue, police said.