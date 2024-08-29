‘Shocking incident’ - Two men arrested after woman raped in early hours of the morning in Yorkshire
The two men - aged 18 and 20 - have both been arrested on suspicion of rape and are currently in police custody.
The ‘shocking incident’ happened between 3.30am and 4am on Wednesday (August 28) in the North Street and Piccadilly area of the city.
North Yorkshire Police launched an ‘immediate and extensive’ investigation following the report, which included scouring CCTV footage and forensic examinations.
The victim is being provided with specialist support by the police.
Detective Chief Inspector Shaun Page said: "This is a shocking incident, and I understand it will have caused significant concern in the local community.
“Two suspects have now been arrested, and our enquiries are ongoing, so I would urge anyone who has information that could assist us to get in touch.
"Officers from York's Neighbourhood Policing Team will be on patrol in the city centre today and into the weekend, and will be able to provide extra reassurance to members of the public."
Anyone with information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 12240156239. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.