Two young men have been arrested in connection with a rape which took place in the early hours of the morning in York city centre.

The two men - aged 18 and 20 - have both been arrested on suspicion of rape and are currently in police custody.

The ‘shocking incident’ happened between 3.30am and 4am on Wednesday (August 28) in the North Street and Piccadilly area of the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Police launched an ‘immediate and extensive’ investigation following the report, which included scouring CCTV footage and forensic examinations.

The victim is being provided with specialist support by the police.

Detective Chief Inspector Shaun Page said: "This is a shocking incident, and I understand it will have caused significant concern in the local community.

“Two suspects have now been arrested, and our enquiries are ongoing, so I would urge anyone who has information that could assist us to get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Street, York | Google

"Officers from York's Neighbourhood Policing Team will be on patrol in the city centre today and into the weekend, and will be able to provide extra reassurance to members of the public."